BoostCoin (BOST) Trading 12.9% Lower This Week

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. BoostCoin has a total market cap of $10,039.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoostCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005816 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000456 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000584 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00045949 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

BoostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

