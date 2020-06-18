BOOM (BOOM) Market Capitalization Hits $1.33 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, BOOM has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $40,199.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.72 or 0.01865356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00172842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00111598 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,176,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,145,476 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.