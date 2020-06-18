BNP Paribas Upgrades Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to “Buy”

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $249.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MLM. Berenberg Bank upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.65.
Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $210.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.55 and a 200 day moving average of $227.08. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82.
In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
