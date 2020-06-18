BNP Paribas Upgrades Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to “Buy”

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $249.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MLM. Berenberg Bank upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $210.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.55 and a 200 day moving average of $227.08. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

