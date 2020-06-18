BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

BMCH traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $25.92. 2,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.43. BMC Stock has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,196,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth $20,519,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BMC Stock by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,571,000 after buying an additional 525,045 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BMC Stock by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,118,000 after buying an additional 484,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BMC Stock by 12,731.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 347,327 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

