Bluerock Diamonds (LON:BRD) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Bluerock Diamonds (LON:BRD) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bluerock Diamonds earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of LON BRD opened at GBX 50 ($0.64) on Thursday. Bluerock Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 41.49 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 151 ($1.92). The company has a market cap of $2.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.01.

Get Bluerock Diamonds alerts:

About Bluerock Diamonds

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, a diamond mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kimberley region of South Africa. It holds interest in the Kareevlei project that contains five kimberlite pipes located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.