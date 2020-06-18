BlockStamp (BST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $62.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001753 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $62.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000289 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003656 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000190 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,938,579 coins and its circulating supply is 26,395,613 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

