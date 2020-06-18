BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BlackBerry earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Sunday, March 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

NYSE:BB opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.53. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, Director Barbara Stymiest purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.