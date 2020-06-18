Bitcoin Red Trading Up 11.9% Over Last Week (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Bitcoin Red has a total market capitalization of $35,547.69 and approximately $26.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Red token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.72 or 0.01865356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00172842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00111598 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Profile

Bitcoin Red’s genesis date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED . Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

