BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading 1.9% Higher

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.57 and last traded at $53.80, 4,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 366,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

