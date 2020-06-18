Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Trading 11.2% Higher

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.07, 2,359,914 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 1,070,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $60.03 million, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of -0.85.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 5,000 shares of Biomerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,657. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

