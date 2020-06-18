Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Big Lots in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Shares of BIG opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.