BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,982,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.80% of BEST worth $58,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BEST by 991.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BEST in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

BEST stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.63. BEST Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.59). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

