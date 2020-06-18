Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CEO Sells $330,201.27 in Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $330,201.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,351.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Corie S. Barry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Corie S. Barry sold 19 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,274.52.

NYSE:BBY opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,638,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Best Buy by 65.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,308 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,359 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 34.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Best Buy by 66.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $115,133,000 after purchasing an additional 807,879 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.52.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

