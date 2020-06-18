BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $77.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.97.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

