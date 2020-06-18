Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Aker BP ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aker BP ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aker BP ASA presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

DETNF stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

