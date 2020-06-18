Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Aker BP ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aker BP ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aker BP ASA presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

DETNF stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

