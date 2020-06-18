Berenberg Bank Downgrades Carnival (NYSE:CCL) to Sell

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.50. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 48.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

CCL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,567,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,032,648. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. Carnival has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Carnival by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,129,000 after acquiring an additional 55,261 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

