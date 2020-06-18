Berenberg Bank Downgrades Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) to Hold

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.36) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.36) to GBX 1,164 ($14.81) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,046.40 ($13.32).

Shares of BYG stock opened at GBX 1,038.30 ($13.21) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,001.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,076.93. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 630 ($8.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,245.30 ($15.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

