Benchmark Raises Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target to $36.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $26.70 to $30.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $124,448.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,043.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $125,778.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $501,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $18,476,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Liberty Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 880.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

