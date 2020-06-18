Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Beijing Enterprises Water Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

BPRMF opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beijing Enterprises Water Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Beijing Enterprises Water Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Beijing Enterprises Water Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

