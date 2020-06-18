Beiersdorf (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

News stories about Beiersdorf (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Beiersdorf earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Beiersdorf from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of BDRFF opened at $109.65 on Thursday. Beiersdorf has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $122.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.85.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

