Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Trading 8.5% Higher

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)’s stock price traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.38, 8,255,195 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 5,490,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director John Paulson purchased 2,041,036 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $35,411,974.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,246,311.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,618,309 shares of company stock worth $79,509,247. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $63,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 375.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after buying an additional 750,922 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after buying an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,243,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
