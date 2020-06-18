Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Trading 8.5% Higher

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)’s stock price traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.38, 8,255,195 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 5,490,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director John Paulson purchased 2,041,036 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $35,411,974.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,246,311.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,618,309 shares of company stock worth $79,509,247. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $63,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 375.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after buying an additional 750,922 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after buying an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,243,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.