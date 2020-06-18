Barrington Research Comments on H & R Block Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of H & R Block in a report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H & R Block’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

HRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. H & R Block has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 451.54% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $9,367,110,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,666,000 after purchasing an additional 353,401 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 8.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,228,000 after purchasing an additional 891,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,070,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after purchasing an additional 126,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 119.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

