Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bankia earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:BNKXF opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. Bankia has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Bankia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bankia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

