Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Downgraded by AlphaValue to “Reduce”

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) was downgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BNKXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bankia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bankia currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BNKXF opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. Bankia has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.37.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

