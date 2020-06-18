Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,532 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.38% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,213,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 45,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXS shares. Wedbush cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.96. 34,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,723. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.43. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.