Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Sells $537,600.00 in Stock

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA purchased a new position in Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 385,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 496,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 110,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Bancorp by 34.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 222,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 56,599 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.