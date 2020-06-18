Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Down to $4.12

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.12. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 1,371,443 shares trading hands.

BBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 663,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 211,650 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,301,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 623,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,104,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,355,000 after buying an additional 381,330 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.