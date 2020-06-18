Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BPXXY. UBS Group raised Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC cut Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena alerts:

OTCMKTS:BPXXY opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, and financial products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. It operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Centre, and Other Activities segments.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.