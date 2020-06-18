Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Price Target Cut to GBX 80

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 127.50 ($1.62).

BAKK stock opened at GBX 75.80 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.51. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 56.73 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.60 ($2.04). The firm has a market cap of $439.21 million and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

