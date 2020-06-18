Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading Up 5.1%

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.28 and last traded at $122.78, approximately 9,627,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,896,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Get Baidu alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.65, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Baidu by 249.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 149,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 107,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 1,916.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 225,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after purchasing an additional 214,592 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.