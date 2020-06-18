B. Riley Comments on Seabridge Gold Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Seabridge Gold in a research note issued on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

SEA opened at C$20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.41. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.37 and a 1-year high of C$23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04).

In related news, Senior Officer Peter D. Williams sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.30, for a total transaction of C$182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$978,460. Also, insider Gloria M. Trujillo sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.60, for a total value of C$46,028.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$634,314.91. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,780 shares of company stock worth $688,047.

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

