Avenue Capital Management Ii, Sells 9,007,522 Shares of Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Stock

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) major shareholder Avenue Capital Management Ii, sold 9,007,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $5,404,513.20. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PACD stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.82. Pacific Drilling SA has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $13.96.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 210.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PACD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Pacific Drilling to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

