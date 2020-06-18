Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Avangrid earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Avangrid’s analysis:

NYSE AGR opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

