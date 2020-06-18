Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

Press coverage about Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) has trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Autodesk earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the software company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Autodesk’s ranking:

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $237.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.52. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 173.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $243.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.