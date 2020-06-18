Auroracoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $540,123.23 and $29.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028462 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,423.47 or 1.00266187 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001208 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00076205 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.