Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Auris Medical earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of EARS opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Auris Medical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

