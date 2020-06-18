Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco Company Profile
