Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

