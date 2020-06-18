Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives News Sentiment Score of -3.53

Headlines about Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Atlas Copco earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Atlas Copco’s score:

Several research firms have commented on ALFVY. Barclays lowered Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

