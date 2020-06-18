Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Down 5.3%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.03, 3,158,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 3,303,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Athersys from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Athersys in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Athersys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Get Athersys alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $577.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of -1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $107,829.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $525,376.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 26,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.