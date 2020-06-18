ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

News articles about ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.76. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALPMY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

