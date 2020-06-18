Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 2,879 ($36.64) and last traded at GBX 2,708 ($34.47), with a volume of 732047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,417 ($30.76).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHT. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,100 ($26.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.27) target price (up from GBX 1,250 ($15.91)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.36) to GBX 2,790 ($35.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,420.71 ($30.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,327.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,260.42.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

