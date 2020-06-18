Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

News articles about Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ashtead Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,195 ($40.66) to GBX 2,700 ($34.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.09) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.27) price objective (up from GBX 1,800 ($22.91)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,420.71 ($30.81).

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 2,667 ($33.94) on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,010 ($12.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,797 ($35.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,327.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,260.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 33.50 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

