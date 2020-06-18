Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.79. 169,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,309. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 722,030 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 48,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 324,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

