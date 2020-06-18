Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.53

Headlines about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ analysis:

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARWR. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 394.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,730. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.