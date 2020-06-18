Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Armada Hoffler Properties earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director John W. Snow purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,948.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $94,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

