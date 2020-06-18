Arkanova Energy (OTCMKTS:AKVA) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.53

Headlines about Arkanova Energy (OTCMKTS:AKVA) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Arkanova Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:AKVA opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Arkanova Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

Arkanova Energy Company Profile

Arkanova Energy Corporation, a junior oil and gas producing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds property interests in two counties in the State of Montana. It also holds leasehold interests located in Pondera and Glacier counties, Montana.

