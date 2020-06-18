APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,784,000 after buying an additional 2,284,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $137,947,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,486,000 after buying an additional 598,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,656,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,407,000 after buying an additional 535,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $163.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.60 and a 200-day moving average of $176.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $92.69 and a 52-week high of $171.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

