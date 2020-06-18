APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 128,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXL. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $877.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

