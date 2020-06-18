APG Asset Management N.V. Takes $1.51 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.11% of Federal Signal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Federal Signal by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FSS shares. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.