APG Asset Management N.V. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Medifast as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at $38,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MED opened at $117.28 on Thursday. Medifast Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $142.49. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.13.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medifast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $335,448.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $812,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,811,537.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

